2017 Range Rover Velar Release Date, Specs Rumors: All-New Coupe SUV to Debut at Geneva Motor Show?

Jaguar Land Rover is set to introduce a new coupe-like sports utility vehicle (SUV) that is rumored to take on the name Velar and, if the latest reports are to be believed, consumers could be seeing the production version of the vehicle as early as next month.

Jaguar Land RoverA promotional image for Land Rover's current SUV lineup. The Velar is rumored to fill the gap between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

While the British automobile manufacturer has yet to officially confirm the all-new Range Rover Velar, it is rumored to break cover at the Geneva Motor Show this March.

According to AutoExpress, Jaguar Land Rover decided to produce another SUV after identifying a gap in its Range Rover lineup. Once launched, the Velar is expected to sit in between the Range Rover Evoque compact crossover and the larger Range Rover Sport.

Moreover, the Range Rover Velar is expected to take on the Porsche Macan, the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

AutoCar also mentioned that the Velar nameplate holds some significance to the automaker as it was the one used by early Range Rover prototypes in the late 1960s. Velar, which means veil or cover in Italian, is expected to establish a distinct identity within the Range Rover lineup.

Based on spy shots that were taken of the new model, it will have a significantly lower roofline than the Range Rover Sport. It will also have higher ground clearance as well as short front and rear overhangs.

The 2017 Range Rover Velar will be built using the company's new aluminum-intensive IQ platform architecture, the same one used by the Jaguar F-Pace. Compared with other vehicles in the Range Rover lineup, the upcoming five-seat SUV will also reportedly feature the most radical design language.

In terms of powertrains, the Range Rover Velar will most likely be offered with Jaguar's range of four-cylinder and six-cylinder Ingenium engines, with both petrol and diesel options. An SVR variant equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 542 horsepower could also be added.

Furthermore, there's a strong possibility that Land Rover will release a hybrid variant down the line. If so, the electric powertrain is rumored to be based on the 295-horsepower four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine. Jaguar Land Rover is said to be developing its own electric motor that will produce 201 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque with an all-electric range of about 20 to 30 miles.

However, Jaguar Land Rover has yet to confirm the latest rumors and speculations so information about the 2017 Range Rover Velar should be taken with a grain of salt.