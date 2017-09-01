2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Specs, Features, Pricing, and Review of Jeep's Upcoming SUV Offering

Jeep Shown is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is already available for pre-order.

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has finally been drive-tested, and it succeeded in getting the nod of those privileged to have tried it.

With the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packing 707 hp, 645 lb-ft, and 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, it is now said that the highly anticipated sports utility vehicle can satisfy motoring aficionados' so-called need for speed, as it can possibly go as much as 180 mph. After all, Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk boasts of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine, which was first demonstrated by Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats, and is paired with the Torqueflite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission.

However, it has been learned that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, when set on Auto mode on the road, offers a bumpy ride but tolerable according to Automobile Mag. Moreover, when it is placed in Track mode, the sports utility vehicle delivers a remarkable performance on the track. It also offers Sport, Snow, and Tow modes.

Meanwhile, although the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes with a price tag of $85,900 it can cost more than $100,000, depending on the options that come with it. A sunroof, upgraded sound system (Alpine standard, Harman Kardon with 19 speakers optional), "Black Satin" spoked wheels, a temporary spare tire (the normal 295/45R-20 Pirellis are run-flats), a towing package good for 7,200 pounds, and some interior-trim features are the options that can affect its pricing. The one that was drive tested at the launch event recently, for instance, comes with a sunroof, upgraded audio system, and the trailer-tow package, spiking the price of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to $93,570.

Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can seat four or five people comfortably and has a cubic foot of luggage space in the rear. As it can be driven for everyday use and racing, there is no questioning on its versatility.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is already available for pre-order and is expected to hit the markets a couple of months from now.