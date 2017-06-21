2018 Honda Accord Release Date, Specs News: Sedan Teased Ahead of July 14 Debut

Honda has announced that the 2018 Accord will have its global debut next month. Along with the announcement, the Japanese automaker released a concept sketch that previews the upcoming vehicle.

HondaA teaser image for the 2018 Honda Accord.

Based on the promotional image released, the 10th-generation midsize sedan will feature an aggressive and dynamic design language. The front fascia appears to be sleek and sporty with LED headlights and a chrome grille. The sedan also seems to have a lower and wider stance as well as a fastback roofline.

The last major redesign for the Honda Accord was back in 2013. Despite that, the midsize sedan has been very popular among American consumers. Now, with the all-new Accord being overhauled for the 2018 model year, Honda was able to pursue a more dramatic styling direction for the midsize sedan, which will surely attract more customers to the nameplate.

Though not a lot of details have been revealed so far, Honda previously mentioned that the 2018 Accord will be available with three different powertrains.

"With these three advanced new powertrains, the tenth-generation Accord will be the most fun-to-drive, refined and fuel-efficient Accord yet," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of Honda in America. "We expect the all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan," he added.

The first powertrain will be a 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The second option will be a 2.0-liter direct-injected turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 6MT or the new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the third powertrain option will be for the Accord Hybrid, with two motors that are able to operate without a conventional gearbox.

The unveiling of the 2018 Honda Accord will be in Detroit on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live on YouTube.

The all-new midsize sedan is scheduled to arrive this fall.