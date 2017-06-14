2018 Hyundai Kona Release Date, Specs News: Subcompact SUV Officially Revealed

After several teasers and spy shots, Hyundai has finally unveiled the 2018 Kona. The South Korean automaker's newest compact sport utility vehicle comes with an aggressive appearance along with the latest technologies that will surely appeal to those who live active lifestyles.

HyundaiA promotional image for the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

The 2018 Kona is Hyundai's entry to the B-segment SUV. It joins the automaker's lineup that already includes the Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs. Moreover, the bold and daring design of the new Kona previews the design language of Hyundai's next-generation vehicles.

Design-wise, the all-new Kona comes with striking features that hint at its ability to handle extreme activities. Notable design features include a futuristic LED headlight design, slim daytime running lights, a cascading mesh grille, wing-type fenders, a low and wide stance, a dynamic silhouette and appealing proportions. All of these aspects contribute to the vehicle's impressive driving experience.

Moreover, Hyundai's latest SUV will stand out on the road as it is available in a number of color variations. The Kona has a two-tone color scheme that provides the roof, body and wheels with a striking contrast.

As for the interior, the 2018 Kona features a horizontal design that gives the cabin a wide and spacious appearance. It's not only an illusion, though, as Hyundai has optimized the underfloor layout to provide passengers with more space and increased comfort during long journeys. Meanwhile, the cabin's sleek and simple layout provides a contrast to the vehicle's bold and unique exterior design.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will come standard with the 2.0-liter Atkinson inline-four engine that delivers 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and can go from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 10 seconds with the top speed at 121 mph.

Meanwhile, customers can choose to upgrade to the turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four engine that yields 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, can go from zero to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will go on sale in its home country later this month. It is expected to launch in North America in early 2018.