2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Release Date, Specs News: Flagship Sedan Lineup Refreshed
Mercedes-Benz's refreshed luxury S-Class range made its official debut at Auto Shanghai 2017. For the 2018 model year, the German automaker equips the "Sonderklasse" lineup with upgraded powertrains and more innovative features.
Though exterior design changes are fairly minor in this mid-cycle update, the 2018 S-Class gains a more distinct appearance thanks to facelifted front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and taillights and new wheel designs. The radiator grille is also now available across all models.
The base S-Class, S450, is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the S560 is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that yields 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with cylinder deactivation for increased fuel efficiency.
Both models are available with a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive system and are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
As for the high-performance models, Mercedes-AMG S63 variant comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the S65 comes retains its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine for 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
The automaker revealed that more powertrain options will be revealed at a later date, including a plug-in hybrid variant capable of up to 31 miles of electric driving range.
Inside, the 2018 S-Class cabin features a three-spoke steering wheel, an updated infotainment system and a variety of comfort systems including climate control, ambient lighting and massage function. The flagship range comes with high-quality materials like open-pore woods and leather trimmings. There are also new color schemes for the new model year, such as magma gray and expresso brown or mahogany brown and silk beige.
Mercedes-Benz's new Driving Assistance package provides users with Active Proximity Assist, Active Steer Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic sign Assist and Remote Parking Assist.
With a comprehensive suite of safety features, the 2018 S-Class lineup is able to make the driving experience more comfortable. They also showcase the automaker's capabilities when it comes to autonomous driving.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch date.