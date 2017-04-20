2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Release Date, Specs News: Flagship Sedan Lineup Refreshed

Mercedes-Benz's refreshed luxury S-Class range made its official debut at Auto Shanghai 2017. For the 2018 model year, the German automaker equips the "Sonderklasse" lineup with upgraded powertrains and more innovative features.

(Photo: Mercedes-Benz)A promotional image for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

Though exterior design changes are fairly minor in this mid-cycle update, the 2018 S-Class gains a more distinct appearance thanks to facelifted front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and taillights and new wheel designs. The radiator grille is also now available across all models.

The base S-Class, S450, is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the S560 is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that yields 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with cylinder deactivation for increased fuel efficiency.

Both models are available with a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive system and are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

As for the high-performance models, Mercedes-AMG S63 variant comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the S65 comes retains its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine for 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

The automaker revealed that more powertrain options will be revealed at a later date, including a plug-in hybrid variant capable of up to 31 miles of electric driving range.

Inside, the 2018 S-Class cabin features a three-spoke steering wheel, an updated infotainment system and a variety of comfort systems including climate control, ambient lighting and massage function. The flagship range comes with high-quality materials like open-pore woods and leather trimmings. There are also new color schemes for the new model year, such as magma gray and expresso brown or mahogany brown and silk beige.

Mercedes-Benz's new Driving Assistance package provides users with Active Proximity Assist, Active Steer Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic sign Assist and Remote Parking Assist.

With a comprehensive suite of safety features, the 2018 S-Class lineup is able to make the driving experience more comfortable. They also showcase the automaker's capabilities when it comes to autonomous driving.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch date.