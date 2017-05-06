3 Bible Verses That Will Encourage You To Fight The Good Fight Of Faith Even When You're Tired And Weary

The Word of God encourages us to fight the good fight of faith and not give up most especially when we are tempted to.

Pixabay / Pexels

No matter how hard it is to remain faithful to the Lord in the face of trial, temptation, hardship and persecution, we are assured that everything we do for God will never be ignored, unnoticed, and unrewarded.

To encourage you to stand strong in the Lord and keep fighting the good fight of faith even when you're tired and weary from it all, here are a few passages in the Bible. God bless you!

Our Efforts are Seen and will be Rewarded – Hebrews 6:9-12

"But, beloved, we are confident of better things concerning you, yes, things that accompany salvation, though we speak in this manner. For God is not unjust to forget your work and labor of love which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints, and do minister. And we desire that each one of you show the same diligence to the full assurance of hope until the end, that you do not become sluggish, but imitate those who through faith and patience inherit the promises."

God's Love will Never be Taken Away from Us – Romans 8:31-39

"What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things? Who shall bring a charge against God's elect? It is God who justifies. Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, yes, who is risen, who is also at the right hand of God, who also intercedes for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written: "For Your sake we are killed all day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter." No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities nor powers, neither things present nor things to come, neither height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

We Shall Reap the Fruit of All of Our Actions – Galatians 6:7-10

"Be not deceived. God is not mocked. For whatever a man sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. And let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season we shall reap, if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who are of the household of faith."