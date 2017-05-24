3 People In The Bible Who Show How Much God Cares About Even The Smallest Detail In Our Lives

God's concern for us has no comparison. He counts the strands of hair each of us possesses (Matthew 10:30; Luke 12:7). He knows the names of each and every human being on earth (see Isaiah 43:1), as much as He knows the names of all the stars in the universe (Psalm 147:4). Yet, despite holding the world in His hands, He is able to meet our needs on a very personal basis (2 Corinthians 12:9).

Such is the tender love and care of our awesome God and Father. Don't you just love that? I sure do.

God cares about us

Friend, I do not pretend to know you, but I know you have problems and concerns too. Regardless of our current situation, we all have something of concern that we need to bring to God.

To encourage you to draw near to the Lord and trust Him for every little thing, here are some people whose lives demonstrate to us just how much God cares about everything in our lives, even though we don't deserve it.

1) Adam and Eve

Usually, when we talk about Adam and Eve we can't help but talk about how they had it all, but they lost it when they fell into sin (see Genesis 2 and 3). That's true, but we also can't deny the fact that God was still concerned about them.

Although God cannot allow Adam and Eve to stay in the Garden of Eden because of their sin, God clothed them to cover their nakedness (see Genesis 3:21-24). When we read the rest of the Bible, we see how much God wanted Adam's descendants – us – to be restored to Him. That's why He sent His one and only begotten Son, Jesus Christ (see John 3:16).

2) Widow of Zarephath

When we read 1 Kings 17:7-16, we find the man of God, Elijah, asking a poor widow for a small cake according to God's command. We might think that was cruel; after all, the woman only had a little flour and oil with which to make one last meal for herself and her son. Still, the widow gave Elijah a small cake and was surprised to find her supply of flour and oil never running out for "many days." (see 1 Kings 17:15)

Based on that account, we realize that God is concerned with the people who seem neglected and ignored by society, even their families. We can see that God had His eyes on the widow – and provided for her as she blessed God's servant at that time.

3) Eutychus

Now we have Eutychus, a young man whose short account in the Bible was both terrible and miraculous. In Acts 20:7-12, we find Paul ministering to the believers in Troas until midnight. One of the people present, a young man named Eutychus, fell asleep and dropped off from the third floor of the place where they were gathered. He died (see verse 9).

Of course it's not a good thing to fall asleep while studying or listening to the Word, but God is still good and He remains faithful even in our faithlessness (see 2 Timothy 2:13). Paul quickly went down, prayed for Eutychus, and brought him back to life.

What happened actually confirmed Paul's ministry, and showed just how concerned God is to all who fall – literally and figuratively.