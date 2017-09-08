40-Y-O Lunch Lady at Christian School Arrested for Having Sex With Teenage Boy in Kitchen

(Photos: Mug shot; Facebook) Aimee Chevalier (Inset) is a 40-year-old lunch lady at Hernando Christian Academy in Brooksville, Florida.

Aimee Chevalier, a 40-year-old lunch lady at Hernando Christian Academy in Brooksville, Florida, has been arrested after confessing to local police that she engaged in multiple sexual activities with a teenage boy in the school's kitchen.

An arrest affidavit from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office cited by the Tampa Bay Times said the affair between Chevalier and the teenage student began after she sent about 100 explicit text messages to the boy including photos of her nude body.

They later agreed to meet in the school's kitchen where they engaged in sexual activity multiple times.

The affidavit said Chevalier was arrested on Aug. 8 for unlawful sexual activity with a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

She told police she was aware the boy was underage and that they had made plans to have sex at a house party being hosted by one of the boy's friend's while his parents are away.

Chevalier's arrest happened less than three months after Bruce McAllister, 68, the husband of the school's former principal, Cathy McAllister, was arrested for using a school-sponsored foreign exchange program to lure and sexually abuse several underage boys.

According to another Tampa Bay Times report, McAllister offered three teenage boys from Europe the chance to become American football stars. Brooksville police explained, however, that he "courted and molested" them instead.

"He portrayed himself to the students as a physical therapist and an expert in sports medicine," Brooksville Police Capt. Rick Hankins said. "He used the fact that they were unfamiliar with conventional physical training and physical therapy."

Both McAllister and his wife are no longer at the school.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Daly is handling both McAllister's and Chevalier's cases and told the Tampa Bay Times that her office plans to prosecute both of them to the "full extent of the law."

"When these things happen in schools, it is very unfortunate," Daly said. "We will do everything we can to go forward in making sure these actions are reprimanded."

When contacted for comment, the school's attorney Matt Foreman said: "HCA is committed to helping ensure a proper resolution in these matters and doing so in line with the strong values that have shaped the school since its founding in 1981."

The school's website says their mission is: "Building leaders with Christian character."

"This is accomplished within the educational context of a biblical worldview that impacts both academic and extra-curricular activities. Emphasis is given to each student's total development, which includes his personal commitment and service to Jesus Christ," it says.

In 2007, court records show that Chevalier was charged with organized fraud of less than $20,000 and petty theft of less than $100. In both 2008 and 2009, she was also the defendant in domestic violence cases. The McAllister case is still being investigated by local police.