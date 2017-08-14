5 Reactions to the Violence in Charlottesville

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ide) Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017.

Last Saturday, violence broke out at a white supremacist rally in support of a statue of American Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One person was killed and nearly 20 injured when a Neo-Nazi sympathizer crashed an automobile into a crowd of counter-protesters.

The violent clash over the Confederate monument at Lee Park has elicited many reactions of horror and anger over what happened.

Here are five notable reactions to Saturday's tragic events. Responses include both words and actions on the part of various parties.