5 Things You Should Know About Pentecost

Christians worldwide will be observing the holy day of Pentecost on Sunday, an observance that derives from the descending of the Holy Spirit to Earth upon the early Church in an event recorded in Acts 2:1–40.

"Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from Heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them," reads the first few verses of the Acts passage.

