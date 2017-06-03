5 Things You Should Know About Pentecost

Share

By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter
1 / 6

Christians worldwide will be observing the holy day of Pentecost on Sunday, an observance that derives from the descending of the Holy Spirit to Earth upon the early Church in an event recorded in Acts 2:1–40.

"Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from Heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them," reads the first few verses of the Acts passage.

Here are five things you should know about the practices and history associated with Pentecost Sunday (click on the next page).

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Share

Most Popular
  • Pastor Greg Locke Compares Kathy Griffin to 'Perverted Whore' Jezebel for Severed Trump Head Photo
  • Pastor, Wife Face Prison After Pleading Guilty to Stealing Thousands From Summer Food Program
  • 13-Y-O Girl Kills Herself After Christian Parents Allow Her to Live as Transgender Boy
  • 29 Slaughtered Coptic Christians, Including Children, Were Asked by IS to Deny Faith in Jesus but Refused
  • 4 Evangelical Reactions to Trump Pulling Out of Paris Climate Deal
other headlines