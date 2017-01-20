6 Hilarious Moments From the Inauguration of President Donald Trump

Some hilarious unscripted moments were caught on camera during Friday's Inauguration Day ceremonies.

Former President George W. Bush really wanted to stay dry when the rain came.

(Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking) Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

So what if he looked silly. It's not like he's running for president again.

(Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking) This sequence of pictures shows former U.S. President George W. Bush using a plastic sheet to deal with the rain near outgoing President Barack Obama (L) during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

Here is the incoming president reminding the outgoing president that he has experience in the WWE.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) Eric Trump (L) watches as president-elect Donald Trump speaks to U.S. President Barack Obama at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

Michelle Obama is doing her best "McKayla Is Not Impressed" impersonation.

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria) Outgoing U.S. first lady Michelle Obama listens with outgoing President Barack Obama (L) to incoming President Donald Trump speak during inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

John McCain and Bernie Sanders have a good laugh at Cory Gardner's expense.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

Bernie and John just having too much fun together.

(Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking) Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders share a laugh as they arrive at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

Who was Bill checking out when Hillary caught him?