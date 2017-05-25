6-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives Gunshot Wound to the Neck in Drive-By Shooting

Six-year-old Princess Jackson was at home watching a movie with her brothers when a stray bullet flew through the air.

(PHOTO: GOFUNDME) Six-year-old Princess Jackson recuperates at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Atlanta, Georgia, after a bullet pierced her neck during a random drive-by shooting.

No, it's not a scene from the movie they were watching. It was a real bullet and it struck Princess on the neck.

Her mother, Amika Latimer, and brothers were horrified when they saw blood oozing from Princess' neck. Paramedics immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Atlanta, Georgia, Fox 5 News reported.

They later learned that Princess was the victim of a random drive-by shooting along Stafford Street in Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Their grief and horror were eased when the doctors told them that Princess was in no danger and that she would quickly recover from her neck wound.

The doctors and Latimer are calling it a miracle.

"They say it is a miracle that the bullet went in and came out because something like that, it usually hits major arteries," Princess' mother told Fox 5 News. "An inch or two to the left or to the right, my baby would have been paralyzed, but she's not."

Princess was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, according to an update posted on the GoFundMe account set up for her.

The only thing the family regretted was that Princess wasn't able to attend her Kindergarten graduation on Monday.

Atlanta police found at least seven shell casings in the Latimers' front yard after the drive-by shooting.

Family members showed FOX 5 News where the bullet went into the house and pierced the walls before striking Princess.

Latimer said she's not interested in finding the identity of the perpetrator, adding that she's just thankful to God for protecting her baby.

"Everybody reaps what they sow. It is just a matter of time. I am not even thinking about that person. I am glad I have my baby here," she said.

In the GoFundMe page set up for Princess, the family said they needed money to help in paying the medical bills and to fund their plan to relocate to a better and safer neighborhood. They said they also needed counselling to "help us through this tough time."