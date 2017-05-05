7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Is Bilbo's Ring

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

1) You randomly worry that you don't have it, check your pocket, your heart rate quickens, you check your other pocket, find it, and then slowly calm back down again.

(Photo: The Lord of the Rings Facebook/Screengrab)Gollum has the ring. Scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

2) Your phone is powerful and magical. 10 years ago, if you told someone all the things your phone would do, they would have thought of it as magic. Your phone also gives you the power to do everything you would need to do to run a Fortune 500 company for weeks from thousands of miles away.

3) You think sometimes of getting rid of your phone, but every time you get ready to throw it away, you step back from the edge and change your mind.

4) To the observer at a distance, for hours on end each day, you look at it, make faces at it, touch it and stroke it and talk to it.

5) Your phone, as studies suggest, through the course of months and years, slowly changes you into a different version of yourself.

6) Your phone gives you the impression that you have great power and are in control (see number 2 above) but it actually ultimately gives much more power to "the great eye" (i.e. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung) who, as everyone knows, is storing and cataloging and quantifying every move we make and every single act we perform with our phones, handing over to such corporations an ability to "dominate all life."

7) When you use your phone, you disappear to all those around you and are instantly transported to something that is like reality, but is a warped and clouded version of it.

Originally posted at On This Rock.

Father John Hollowell is a priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.