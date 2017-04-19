8 Women Arrested In Iran After Dressing Up As Men So They Could Watch A Football Match

Eight women tried to circumvent one of the gender restrictions in Iran by dressing up as men so they could watch a football match.

(PHOTO: MEMRI) Two of the eight women caught wearing men's clothes in their foiled attempt to watch a football match in Tehran.

Unfortunately, their ruse failed to fool the authorities who arrested and detained them at Tehran's Azadi Stadium, the Daily Mail reported. They now face legal action.

The eight women had attempted to disguise themselves to be able to watch the match between Esteghlal FC and Persepolis FC last Feb. 12.

Sharia law in Iran bans women from attending live sports matches when men are present.

Alireza Adeli, head of security for the Tehran municipality, said it was not the first time they had caught women pretending to be men.

"The ban is aimed at preserving their honor, because the stadium's atmosphere, commotion, and crowds are no place for them," he told The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Women who wish to watch the match can do so on TV, which broadcasts the games and gives everyone a way to watch them live."

Iran's strict laws also prohibit women from cycling in public, among other banned activities, according to MEMRI.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently issued a fatwa banning women from riding bikes in public, saying it would make the women draw the attention of men, which is forbidden.

Other seemingly harmless acts that can result in being penalized include women uploading photos of themselves without a headscarf and posting a video on social media of themselves singing.

In Iran, every aspect of a woman's life—from how they dress in public, what they can study at university, and the jobs they can pursue —is closely regulated, The Telegraph reports.

There are even restrictions after the death of a woman. "If death should come in the form of a tragic accident, then her family will receive only half the legal compensation that would be due for the loss of a man," David Blair of The Telegraph wrote.

Some universities ban female students from studying engineering and technology.

When leaving their homes, women must wear a headscarf, known as the "rusari," and a long overcoat, known as the "manteau." They can also wear a black cloak known as the "chador," Blair said.

Failure to comply with these legal requirements is punishable by fines or imprisonment for repeat offenders.