A Christian's Guide to Dealing With Disappointment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Disappointment is not easy to live through. It is real and will visit you from time to time. Learning to live and work through disappointment will save you from a life of resentment and bitterness.

Identifying Disappointment

Identifying disappointment will help us know what to expect and perhaps give us some insight on how to live through it.

1. People will disappoint you.

All kinds of people will disappoint you in life. At times, even people you love and admire may disappoint you. No one is perfect. Each of us has disappointed other people. Hopefully, it has never been intentional, but it does happen.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/4-actions-to-take-when-disappointment-comes-173047/#guT6Qph5145BZT7f.99