A.I. Software Spots Liars Online Through Mouse Movements

Cognitive scientists studying computer mouse dynamics have uncovered a new method for catching online fraudsters. They developed an artificial intelligence software that can accurately spot someone lying online just by observing their mouse movements.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File PhotoA man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017.

The study is significant considering the increasing rate of identity theft and the need to pinpoint online fraudsters. The software could also be used to develop better online security methods by detecting criminal activity when providing sensitive details over the internet.

Researchers from Italy's University of Pardova asked 40 participants to provide personal information during a computerized quiz and kept track of their mouse movements. Half of the group was told to respond truthfully, while the other half were given fake identities to memorize.

They were then asked a series of 12 yes-or-no questions, and the computer kept track of the movement of their mouse as they filled out the information. The quiz consisted of six expected questions, but they were also asked six "surprise" questions designed to confuse the liars.

Some of the unexpected questions were the subject's zodiac sign based on his/her given birth date and the capital city of his/her presumed region. A fraud might have memorized a fake birthday, but not the corresponding zodiac sign. The researchers found that fake answers produced a different style of movement to people who were answering truthfully particularly in "surprise" questions.

"While truth-tellers easily verify questions involving the zodiac, liars do not have the zodiac immediately available, and they have to compute it for a correct verification," the paper said. Truth tellers generated a smooth line movement of their mouse while fake answers produced a less direct style of movement.

Giorgio Ganis, a cognitive neuroscientist at U.K.'s Plymouth University, conceded that the system could up the ante in the cat-and-mouse game against online fakers. But he added that only dumb criminals and terrorists will fall for the trap as professional fraudsters can sharpen their lying skills to beat the system.