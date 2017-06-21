A Man Wins First-Ever Women's 'Money in the Bank' Match 2017

WWE's first-ever women's "Money in the Bank" ladder match ended on a very controversial note when a man was declared the winner. Fans were outraged and took to social media to express their banters.

Facebook/WWE A second women's "Money in the Bank" ladder match will take place next week following Camella's controversial win.

What was supposedly a historic event for women's wrestling seemed to have been hijacked by a testosterone-fueled wrestler who supposedly claimed the victory for his girlfriend. If that meant to be entertaining, WWE got it wrong.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, "A woman can't even get the briefcase in the first ever women's #MITB ladder match...a man does."

The briefcase she was referring to was the champ's ticket to Smackdown Women's Championship. Five women, Carmella, Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, were gunning for the top spot. All they had to do was beat each other to the top of the ladder and grab the briefcase that contained the contract for the said event.

That would have enabled the winner to challenge the current champion. Perhaps, as it is a performance, the match was set the moment they entered the ring. Out of nowhere, while all five were fighting for the briefcase, James Ellsworth decided to drop in and claim the prize for his girlfriend, Carmella.

"And don't even get me started on WWE having a man apparently winning the first ever women's money in the bank adder match...I am furious!," another fan wrote on Twitter.

If not for the fans' uproar on WWE's meaningless stint, the company probably would not have stripped Camella of the title she did not win for herself in the first place. And they probably would not have hosted a second ladder match.

WWE recently confirmed a solution for the issue. The company announced that a second "Money in the Bank" ladder match will take place next week on SmackDown Live. All five female wrestlers will be back in the ring. And hopefully this time, a man will not intervene.