'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 2 Air Date News: Final Episode 'The End' Will Be Extended, Says Daniel Handler

It might take another year or two before "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix films the last episodes. Author and executive producer Daniel Handler, however, said in a new exclusive interview that the finale based on the last book "The End" will likely be an extended offering.

YouTube/Netflix Fans are still waiting for Netflix to announce the air date of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

Handler spoke about putting the show together with Blast Magazine. He said Netflix is not strict about episodes lengths for its TV programs unlike TV networks, so the writers have more room to develop a story.

In adapting his best-selling book series for television, however, the writers had to do two episodes per one book for season 1 and 2. Having said that, Handler believes the finale of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will likely be covered in one long episode much like a feature film. "My understanding is that the very last book will be one extended episode rather than two disparate episodes," he said.

The show launched the first season on Netflix last January, which covered books one to four out of the 13 in the classic children's literature. The cast and crew are now in the midst of wrapping production for the second season in Vancouver, which will cover books five through nine. "The second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on 'The Carnivorous Carnival,' and the third season would be the rest of it," Handler told Entertainment Weekly.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 will open with the fifth book "The Austere Academy." As shown in season 1's last scene, the orphaned Baudelaire children will be living under the care of the Prufrock Preparatory School after moving from house to house in the last season.

Handler gave fans a hint on what they can expect when the show returns. "Viewers will find out that Prufrock Prep's mascot is a dead horse because you can't beat a dead horse," the author told Blast Magazine in amusement.

Netflix has not made any announcements for the premiere date for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2. Fans, however, expect the series will be released during the holidays. The show stars Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf) and Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket).