Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Comments On Ex-New England Patriot's Sexuality During Recent Interview

Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancée of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, recently appeared on the show "Dr. Phil" to address the rumors that have surfaced in the wake of the former football player's suicide.

A number of issues were addressed during Jenkins' appearance, including Hernandez's sexuality that became a topic of conversation after rumors indicated that he had a lover while in prison.

Upon being asked about Hernandez's sexuality by host Dr. Phil McGraw, Jenkins said: "The Aaron that I know, no. I got no indication that he was such." She added, "He was very much a man to me," USA Today reported.

Jenkins was also asked about the rumors that the former New England Patriot had a lover while he was prison named Kyle Kennedy. According to her, Hernandez "never mentioned" Kennedy and she does not know who this rumored lover is.

Also related to the matter, there were other reports that came out previously indicating that Hernandez had left multiple suicide notes and that one of them was addressed to the aforementioned Kennedy.

Jenkins disputed these during the interview, revealing that there was "no letter for Kyle Kennedy." She shared that the letters left behind by Hernandez included one that was addressed to their daughter, another that was meant for her and then a final one that was for his lawyers, CBS Sports reported.

At one point during the conversation, Jenkins was also asked if Hernandez may have killed himself so that she would be able to obtain $6.5 million from the Patriots.

In response, Jenkins indicated that she does not know why Hernandez did what he did, adding that she would like to ask him numerous questions herself if possible.

More news about Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins should be made available in the near future.