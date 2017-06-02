Abby Lee Miller News: ALDC Coach Will to Report to Prison This Month

"Dance Moms" alum Abby Lee Miller is slated to go behind bars. She will start her prison sentence this June 30.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Abby Lee Miller "Dance Moms" alum arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

It was only recently announced by a representative of the dance coach that she has been scheduled to appear in prison later next month. She is to serve her one year and one day sentence starting on the said date.

Miller is doing time for concealing her bankruptcy as well as for failing to report international monetary transactions. Earlier this month, she was sentenced by a federal judge in her trial in Pittsburgh. She was given 45 days to surrender.

"Abby will be checking in to prison on June 30," a representative issued a statement on Miller's behalf to Radar Online. "Although she has not yet received an official confirmation on where she will be serving her time, she has heard good things about Apple Valley or Victorville, which are both prisons located in California."

Although Miller is expected to be released sooner than her sentence is done, she will still be placed under close surveillance when she steps out of prison. If perhaps she is released early for good behavior, she has two more years of supervised release.

"I'm just going to pretend I'm shooting a movie and we're on set and I'm there for 10 months," Miller has told "Good Morning America." "And that's how it's going to be."

When she steps out prison, she hopes to return to the Entertainment industry. She has wrapped up her time on "Dance Moms," but she has made future projects, particularly another TV show. She has yet to reveal official plans for the show.

Recently Miller has been doing a lot of recollecting, as she has been posting a series of throwback photos of her students. Although she tagged her pupils on Instagram, they have not uttered a word about their former mentor's situation.