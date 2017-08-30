Abby Lee Miller Rumors: Former 'Dance Moms' Host Writing a Book to Tell Her Side of The Story

Reuters/ Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal charges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania November 2, 2015.

While Abby Lee Miller is not expected to leave prison anytime soon, rumors claiming that the former "Dance Moms" host is writing a book to tell her side of the story is circulating online.

A little more than a month after she entered prison, Miller is still one of the favorite topics of rumors. If the latest unconfirmed reports are to be believed, the former "Dance Moms" mentor may release a book about the ordeals that she has been through, including her stay in a California prison.

While it remains unclear whether Miller is indeed writing a book, it is said that the project cannot be expected to kick off soon. Allegedly, she has already hired the services of a ghostwriter to pen her story but the TV personality cannot begin narrating the things she wants to tell because she is still adjusting to her current prison life.

According to rumors, Miller spends a lot of time crying inside the prison. While it was reported that she hired a coach to prepare her for prison life, it seems that what she has been told were not enough to prepare her for incarceration. Allegedly, apart from requesting that her food be prepared by a prison chef, Miller has also complained that her prison cell is not posh enough.

While there is no denying that other celebrities who also got jailed in the past got some special treatments, rumors claim that the same thing cannot be said about Miller as, allegedly, the facility is more concerned about her privacy rather than comfort.

To recall, it was in May this year when Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a federal judge in Pittsburgh for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian money into the country without declaring it.

She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.