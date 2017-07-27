Abby Lee Miller Talks About Her Deepest Fears in Tell-All Interview

After checking into prison earlier this month, Abby Lee Miller revealed she is afraid to get assaulted while behind bars.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2015.

The former "Dance Moms" star is serving time in jail for bankruptcy fraud charges. Before reporting to the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, Miller had an interview with Lifetime for a special titled "Abby Tells All," where she opened up about the struggles she is currently going through.

In the two-hour show that aired earlier this week, Miller shared her thoughts about going to prison for the first time.

"I am petrified," she admitted (via ABC News), adding that she's also fearing for her safety. The 50-year-old said being involved in a physical altercation in jail is something that she is "terrified" of.

"I hope it won't be as bad as I imagine," she continued. "I mean, if a whole gang of people want to kill you, they're gonna do it. If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they're gonna do it. If it's that bad, I probably won't survive."

Miller reportedly lost weight prior to her sentence, shedding almost 30 pounds. She shared that she is trying to change her diet and become vegan. As part of her preparation for her time in jail, Miller also met up with a female federal prison consultant who briefed her about what to expect once she enters the prison facility.

In May, the dance coach was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud in Pennsylvania. Aside from being incarcerated, Miller was required by Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti to settle a $40,000 fine and serve two years' probation once she gets out of jail. This means that while she is still on probation, she must take residence in a location approved by her designated probation officer.