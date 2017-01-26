Acer Chromebook Spin 11 release date, specs, price news: Laptop designed for classroom use to facilitate learning process

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Acer recently introduced the Chromebook Spin 11 at the ongoing British Education and Technology Training (BETT) trade show in London. The new laptop powered by Google's Chrome operating system (OS) is designed for use in the classroom so that students can utilize modern technology for a more dynamic approach to the learning process.

AcerA promotional image for the Acer Chromebook Spin 11.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features an 11.6-inch high-definition (HD) display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. It will be powered by either a quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 processor or a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 chip. Acer is also offering the device with either 4 GB or 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) alongside 34 GB or 64 GB of built-in flash storage.

The new Chromebook is equipped with Wacom's Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) technology, which means that with the use of a stylus students will be able to take notes or sketch on the screen. It feels natural, just like writing with a pen on paper. Furthermore, this functionality allows for a flexible approach to concepts and ideas depending on one's learning style. The stylus is durable and fuss-free as it does not require any batteries.

Another stand-out feature of the Chromebook Spin 11 is the 360-degree dual-torque hinge that allows the laptop to be converted into four modes. Regardless of the mode, the device is very stable and delivers optimal levels of productivity.

Tent mode is ideal when displaying content in places where space may be limited or during presentations. Meanwhile, tablet mode makes the Chromebook easy to hold in times when mobility is required, like during field trips or other tasks that bring the students outside the classroom. The display mode can be used when showing instructions and, of course, the traditional laptop mode is for when typing is needed.

It can be expected than in a busy classroom environment, accidental bumps, spills and drops may be unavoidable. As such, Acer has given the Chromebook Spin 11 military-grade durability with a reinforced chassis and a rubber bumper surrounding the keyboard. The laptop can survive drops from heights up to 48 inches and is equipped with a drainage system that allows for liquid spills of up to 330 milliliters. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with antimicrobial properties

Other notable features include two webcams — a 1-megapixel (MP) camera above the screen and the 5 MP snapper above the keyboard — and support for Android apps that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Acer's new Chromebook is very easy to carry inside one's bag at 3.1 pounds and its power can last an entire school day with up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 will be available for purchase in the spring. Pricing has not yet been announced.