'Action Heroine Cheer Fruits' Episode 7 Spoilers: Mikan and Crew to Face New Challenges as More Members Sign Up?

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese school comedy anime series, "Action Heroin Cheer Fruits."

The mission to improve Hinano City's status continues on the Japanese anime series, "Action Heroine Cheer Fruits." But with problems and conflicts sprouting out when they least expect it, will they still be able to meet their goal of paying off the city's debt in six months?

Student council president Misaki is determined to do so, whatever it takes. It is this determination that brings them the appropriate solutions to their problems every time. Formerly known as Kajudaio, Hinano City's local heroines are now known as Cheer Fruits, owing to a copyright claim they received from Kamidaio's sponsors.

Although they may not yet be as well-known as the more popular Kamidaio, the girls of Cheer Fruits have been doing their best to overcome each obstacle they meet during their performances. But now that former idol, Yuki, has joined their team, it seems that Cheer Fruits may finally get the attention of potential audiences from other towns and cities.

The team just keeps growing as girls with different backgrounds and values sign up to share in a mutual goal; that is, to play the role of heroine to both entertain and help save their city. Who else will join the team as the series progresses, and what new styles and flavors will they add for the improvement of their hero show?

On the other hand, a new special manga series has reportedly begun serialization on the Akitashoten web manga site, "Champion Cross." The special four-panel chapters serve as a companion series to the ongoing manga, which is being serialized in Akitashoten's "Young Champion." It features the day-to-day lives of the nine girls who compose Cheer Fruits.

"Action Heroine Cheer Fruits" airs on Thursdays late night at 2:28 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.