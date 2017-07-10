Age Just a Number for This 100-Year-Old Volunteer Who Still Works Hard to Serve Others

Not even the toll of time can stop this man from living the life of a true selfless believer as exemplified by Jesus Christ Himself in Mark 10:45: "For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many."

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/WENY NEWS) Harold Hager, 100, has vowed to continue working to serve others for as long as he could, even until the end of his life.

He is Harold Hager from Steuben County, New York, 100 years old, former U.S. Navy man, former emergency rescue worker, and now a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.

WENY News recently put the spotlight on this centenarian who was born on May 17, 1917 and who has spent nearly his entire life working for the service of his country and fellowmen.

Despite his advanced age, Hager is known as the hardest working volunteer in the humanitarian agency that provides shelter to the homeless. He performs an assortment of tasks like testing light fixtures and sorting screws.

"Harold has been with us for a few years now and he's the volunteer who does the most number of hours here," said Matthew Harmer, Habitat for Humanity's Marketing and Outreach coordinator. "He works the equivalent of about a 20-work week."

For the past two years, Hager has recorded more volunteer hours than anyone else in the organization, Harmer said.

During World War II, he distinguished himself in the U.S. Navy.

In 1972 when Hurricane Agnes hit his community, Hager was there to deliver food to flood victims

Hager is also a dedicated husband. He married his wife Anna on August 6, 1939, and they lived together for "71 years and one month almost to the hour" as he recalled.

After his wife died in 2010, he joined RSVP, a group that helps retired senior citizens volunteer for local organizations, according to Kiro 7. RSVP then assigned Hager to Habitat for Humanity in New York's Steuben County.

At an RSVP event in May, Hager was feted for his hard work and dedication.

He then declared that he intends to continue working at least until he reaches the age of 105. But if he is still able to work even after that, he said he will spend the rest of his life doing whatever service he can still do to help others.

Indeed for a man like Hager, age is just a number.