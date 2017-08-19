'Agents of Mayhem' News: Tips on Effective Use of Characters and Getting In-Game Cars

Deep Silver Volition "Agents of Mayhem" promotional image.

This week marked the worldwide release of the open world action-adventure video game "Agents of Mayhem." Luckily, several tips and guides are already available to provide those who are starting out in the game an advantage.

"Agents of Mayhem" is a shooter game played in a third-person perspective format. It is set in a neon-lit, futuristic version of Seoul, South Korea. Players get to pick among 12 playable characters upon starting the game.

Like most games, these players have their unique skills and abilities which make building a team another task to consider seriously.

Before starting missions, players will be asked to assemble their team of three. At the start of the game, the pre-selected team is the Franchise Force that includes Fortune, Hollywood, and Hardtack. However, as players progress, they can start mixing and matching other characters into their teams.

Players are also advised to try every character in the array. This will help in making players familiar with the agents' abilities where they can easily determine which of them suits future missions best as well as which characters are best mixed up in a team.

It is also important to note that each character individually earns experience points after every mission. So, a shooter that is rarely used can get much lower points than others.

Meanwhile, cars are another useful element in "Agents of Mayhem." But in this game, vehicles are not simply purchased. Acquiring them is a bit of a task as well. Players need to find vehicle blueprints so they can later on build the cars by themselves.

There is no specific guide in finding these blueprints, though. The best way to get more of them is to play "Agents of Mayhem" as much as possible because vehicle blueprints are practically everywhere in the game maps. They can either be found on loot chests across Seoul or may be acquired as mission rewards.

"Agents of Mayhem" is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.