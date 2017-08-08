'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson to Reorganize Secret Warriors 2.0

Facebook/AgentsofShield The Secret Warriors may return in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Coulson (Clark Gregg) may be training the next batch of Secret Warriors in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

According to Screen Rant, the chances are high that Daisy's (Chloe Bennet) old group will be resurrected in the new installment. Gregg hinted in his recent Instagram post that the Secret Warriors will be making a triumphant comeback. The Inhuman super team, which was composed of Daisy, Joey (Juan Pablo Raba), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and Lincoln Campbell (Luke Mitchell), had a short run in season 3 when S.H.I.E.L.D. fought against Ward (Brett Dalton) and the alien who possessed him. As viewers know, Lincoln sacrificed his own life to kill Ward, and afterwards, the Secret Warriors faded into the background.

Because of its fallen member, the website reported that Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) may take Lincoln's place. Since Joey has not been mentioned for a long time, it is safe to assume that he too is no longer part of the team. Rumors also suggested that the time to bring back Absorbing Man (Brian Patrick Wade) or Hellfire (Axle Whitehead) has come.

If Coulson is planning to create the Secret Warriors 2.0, the said lineup will work wonderfully. Daisy and Yo-Yo will have no trouble being in sync again since it was suggested that the two continued to work together.

But first, Coulson still needs to return to Earth and figure out what happened to him after the Framework was destroyed. While the rest of S.H.I.E.L.D. were able to return to the real world safely, Coulson opened his eyes and saw himself inside a spaceship. Looking outside, he realized that the vessel was in the middle of a vast asteroid field.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, one of the newest additions in the cast for season 5 is "Manson's Lost Girls" star Jeff Ward. ABC has not yet released information about his character, except that he would be featured in a multi-episode arc.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018 on ABC.