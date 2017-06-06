'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 News, Release Date: Penning of Show's Script Underway; New Installment to Premiere January 2018

The fifth season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is already making some progress. Based on the recent social media posts of some of the writers of the series, the writer's room for the show has now started working on the new installment.

The final episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 left a number of cliffhangers as it ended with many of its characters faced with several problems. As the show returns for its fifth installment, fans can expect to see some major adventures in store for the group, particularly for Phil Coulson (played by Clark Gregg), who was last depicted observing the vastness of space in some kind of spacecraft.

Shortly after the announcement that ABC had given the green light for the show's fifth season, the writing staff celebrated their first day back on the job by going on social media.

Although season 5 is still far off, the writers of the series have been generous enough to post a number of status updates on Twitter and Instagram about the show's development. While their recent posts did not offer much information about what they actually plan for Coulson and the rest of the agents, these are good enough to keep fans excited until they are finally able to see a new episode in early 2018.

In her own post, Nora Zuckerman said: "First day back for the writers of #AgentsofSHIELD—season 5 is alive!"

Actress Chloe Bennet also posted, "My pitch: Daisy either needs a puppy or a boyfriend who stays alive in this dimension."

According to reports, season 5 will have a new schedule as its old one will be used by the upcoming Marvel series, "Inhumans."

The fifth installment of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will instead premiere in January of next year and will not be having an extended midseason break.