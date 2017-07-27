'Aho Girl' Episode 5 Spoilers: How Will Yoshiko Spend Her Summer?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Yoshiko's adventures and misadventures continue well into the summer on the next episode of the Japanese comedy anime series, "Aho Girl."

There is currently no information about the upcoming episode other than its title, "Summertime! Aho Girl!" What kinds of activities will Yoshiko get into, and what sorts of trouble will his friend Akuru have to bail her out of this time around?

This short-form anime does not follow a particular plot. Scenes are presented like gag segments mostly focusing on Yoshiko and how her simple-mindedness affects the people around her. Each episode runs for only a little more than 12 minutes.

In the previous episode, Yoshiko took the kids from the park to a Hero Show she was hosting at the department store. But when one of the kids ended up being the villain's hostage, Yoshiko got carried away and jumped onto the stage to save Nozomi herself. The other park kids helped, if only to keep Nozomi from idolizing a stupid girl like Yoshiko even more than she already did.

Yoshiko just might be spending more time with the park kids now that summer has come. And Nozomi is more likely to grow fonder of her, no matter what the other kids try to do to stop this from happening.

On the other hand, an attempt by Akuru to get Atsuko to tutor Yoshiko, backfired when Yoshiko ended up reminding the older woman about her loveless life. Will Atsuko ever recover from this incident, especially when a supposedly stupid girl just made her realize how little she knew about love and everything else?

What other ways will Akuru be trying out now in order to get someone else to help Yoshiko with her studies?

The third segment saw Yoshiko, Sayaka, and the Disciplinary Committee President sneaking into Akuru's room in order to find hints on what gift he would like to have for his birthday. But when Yoshiko and the President messed up, Akuru woke up with an irritable mood. However, Sayaka's angry outburst shocked him and the President to silence.

Will there be more incidents like this of the soft-spoken Sayaka showing her true feelings? Will the girls ever figure out what to give Akuru for his special day?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.