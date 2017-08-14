'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown's Cancer Has Progressed

Reality star Ami Brown's lung cancer has progressed. Not much has been said about her health condition on the Discovery Channel show, but reports from a Facebook fan page, known for sharing information that the show does not reveal, suggest that the Brown matriarch is now bound to a wheelchair.

A recent photo posted on the Facebook page "Alaskan Bush People" Exposed shows the Brown family out and about with Ami sitting on a wheelchair. When asked about Ami's condition, a page admin said of her cancer, "now it's stage 4 in both lungs and inoperable."

While some fans shared their sympathy for the Brown matriarch, others recommended treatment options. One of their followers suggested a cancer clinic in Mexico which, according to the fan, does treatment for last stage cancer patients. The admin, along with other followers, were quick to shoot down the claim.

If Ami does have the most advanced form of the disease, then she has stage IV non-small cell lung cancer, wherein the cancer spreads beyond the lungs and into other parts of the body. According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, about 40 percent of NSCLC patients get diagnosed during their fourth stage.

More importantly, the five-year survival rate is less than 10 percent.

In terms of treatment, chemotherapy is commonly advised. Immunotherapies are often suggested as a secondary approach. Ami is reportedly receiving treatment in Los Angeles.

Executive producer Sheila McCormack said in an episode of "Alaskan Bush People," which aired last month, that Ami receives radiation "5 days a week for 6 weeks." She continued, "After the radiation, once a week she goes to the other building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours."

