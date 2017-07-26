'Alaskan Bush People' News: Extent of Matriarch Ami Brown's Cancer Treatment Revealed

It was recently announced that the matriarch of the Brown family, Ami, is suffering from stage three lung cancer and details of her condition have definitely left eyes flooding with tears.

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional photo for the Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People."

On the July 19 episode of "Alaskan Bush People," the extent of Ami Brown's treatment was revealed and just like every cancer patient, her struggle is gut-wrenching.

According to the show's executive producer, Sheila McCormack, Ami's treatment consists of radiation therapy for five days a week and would span for a period of six weeks. But that isn't all the treatment she is getting. It has been also revealed that after her radiation therapy, Ami goes to a different building for chemotherapy via an IV for four hours. The chemotherapy session happens at least once a week.

The producer also said that if Ami loses five more pounds, the doctors would have no choice but to put her on feeding tubes as she only weighs 94 pounds.

It was about a month ago when news of Ami's cancer first broke out. Upon this big revelation, it was also revealed that she would need at least 12 weeks of intense radiation and chemotherapy. It is speculated that the family had to move from Alaska to California for their mother to get better treatment at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Fans were truly shocked after Ami's cancer was revealed and since then, the "Alaskan Bush People" Facebook page has been flooded with non-stop support and prayers from their loyal supporters.

But while there are supporters, there are also the naysayers. "Alaskan Bush People" has always been hounded by rumors saying that the entire show is fake and now, there are people who claim that even Ami Brown's condition is a publicity stunt.

