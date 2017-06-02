'Alaskan Bush People' Return Date, News: Brown Family to Return Sooner Than Expected; Rumors of Crossover Episode Surface

Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" will return this June. Meanwhile, there might be a crossover episode with Chip and Joanna Gaines' "Fixer Upper" show.

Facebook/AlaskanBushppl"Alaskan Bush People" returns this June 14 on Discovery Channel.

"Alaskan Bush People" ended season 6 only last March, but according to the network, a new season of the Brown family living wild will arrive in the second week of June.

According to Discovery Channel's press release, "Alaskan Bush People" will return on June 14, The Futon Critic reported.

"Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family as they are determined to harness 34 years of wilderness experience to reclaim their dream of living free," the description reads.

However, the early return of the show raised questions of how the producers were able to complete a new season to air this month, according to reports. Another reason why the early return of "Alaskan Bush People" is baffling is because of the recent accident that Matt Brown had which led him to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Matt had his accident in his Hoonah, AK home where he filled a mason jar with gun powder and cannon fuse. The mason jar was stored in his fridge, which eventually exploded for some reason and blew off the door, which impacted on Matt's head.

Fortunately, Matt was taken to the hospital for stitches and was released right after. However, there were concerns of how Matt was able to shoot given his head injury.

Meanwhile, "Alaskan Bush People" might have a crossover episode with "Fixer Upper."

According to Dallas News, one angle for having a crossover episode between the two is to gain a bigger cut in TV ratings for both Discovery Communications Networks, Inc., owner of "Alaskan Bush People's" home, and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., owner of "Fixer Upper's" home network, HGTV.

"Alaskan Bush People" returns on June 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on Discovery.