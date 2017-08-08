'Alaskan Bush People' Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: Ami Brown Prepares for Treatment

Facebook/Alaskan Bush People The Browns are said to be in Los Angeles now for Ami's treatment.

Tomorrow night's episode of "Alaskan Bush People" will have the family trying to boost their mom's (Ami) spirit as she prepares to undergo a radiation treatment and chemotherapy for her stage 3B lung cancer.

To recall, it was revealed in the previous episode of "Alaskan Bush People" that Ami would be undergoing a 12-week combined radiation and chemotherapy for her advanced lung cancer. Because of the devastating news, the family will be leaving Browntown for Ami's treatment in tomorrow's night's episode.

"The radiation is five days a week for six weeks. That's the direct radiation, not the chemotherapy. After the radiation once a week she goes to another building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours," revealed "Alaskan Bush People" producer Sheila McCormack.

While it remains unclear as to where the family will move, rumors claim that they would be moving to Colorado as the family was allegedly spotted there recently, supposedly for Noah and Rhain's wedding. There are also rumors claiming that the family has transferred to a mansion with nine bedrooms and even a Jacuzzi. However, fans point out that the 2,000 square feet rustic house where the family stays right now is not really a mansion but similar to the house where they stayed in the bush, which is just enough to accommodate the Brown family and the production crew.

According to other reports, though, the Browns are currently in Los Angeles, where Ami is said to be having her treatment. As seen in the photo uploaded on Matthew Brown's Facebook fan page, Ami undeniably looks frail. However, some fans can't help but point out that she looks hopeful.

"Alaskan Bush People" season 7 episode 6 airs over Discovery Channel tomorrow, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m, and comes with an episode title "Bush Code."

Reports claim that the upcoming episodes of the reality-documentary series will cast the spotlight on Ami's health condition.