'Alaskan Bush People' Season 7 Renewed or Canceled News: Brown Family Filming New Episodes?

The Brown family is reportedly returning for season 7 of "Alaskan Bush People," if rumors turn out to be true.

According to reports, Discovery Network already gave the go signal to start filming the upcoming episodes of "Alaskan Bush People" season 7.

The rumors stemmed after a Facebook fan page mentioned on May 16 that the long-running reality series is already filming a "Farewell to Browntown" episode. But it does not mean that the network will put an end to the show.

"They are expected to film a full season and I wouldn't count this show over either. But as many as you know, this is really up in the air all things considered. The network has no intentions of ending this show and there may or may not be an additional season," the post states.

However, the network has yet to confirm the said rumor since no official announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, other rumors claim that the reality show star Ami Brown has been diagnosed with cancer.

The news was reportedly confirmed by the matriarch's older brother Les Branson, who claims in an interview with Radar Online that the mother of seven is currently undergoing treatments in Los Angeles.

Branson also claims he has not spoken to his sister for more than three decades after she married the Brown patriarch Billy, but he is willing to call every single LA-based hospital to be able to find her.

He also reveals in the interview that he is very sad to learn about her present condition. "She has already suffered so much," he states.

Also, Branson reveals he is still keeping his sister's illness a secret from their 84-year-old mother named Earlene Branson. "I haven't told my mother. I don't want to upset her." "She needs to know eventually, if the rumors are indeed true," he adds.

Discovery Channel has yet to make an announcement about "Alaskan Bush People" season 7.