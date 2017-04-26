'Alien: Isolation 2' Already in Development?

Creative Assembly, the developer behind the multi-awarded "Alien: Isolation," has been rumored to be already working on another "Alien" game, according to sources. Could this new game be the sequel to "Alien: Isolation" that fans have been waiting for?

(Photo: Facebook/Alien-Isolation-1513776568841628)A promo image of "Alien: Isolation."

The speculations on Creative Assembly's next title has found a wider audience, as the Official PlayStation Magazine (OPM), via PSU, reported about its sources revealing that the developer is already moving forward with a possible sequel to "Alien: Isolation." According to unconfirmed news from sources, as quoted by the gaming news magazine, Creative Assembly may be looking to continue the highly acclaimed 2014 title.

With the development work for "Halo Wars 2" done, Creative Assembly is looking to expand and make more titles, as evident in SEGA's acquisition of Crytek Black Sea. Having renamed Crytek Black Sea to Creative Assembly Sofia, SEGA has announced that the newly acquired team will work on content alongside Creative Assembly, as implied by their matching names.

Tim Heaton, studio director at Creative Assembly, had a few words about the acquisition that revealed their plan of working on additional projects. "Now in our 30th year of games development, with an army of multi-million selling titles to our name and a history of world-renowned partnerships, Creative Assembly is proof of the UK games industry's potential for global success," Heaton said. "Due to this success, we are further expanding our UK base and developing additional projects overseas, whilst pursuing top talent from across the globe to join us, all in support of our commitment to creating high quality, authentic gaming experiences," Heaton added, as quoted by PlayStation Lifestyle.

In light of this, the developer could be freed up to work on another "Alien" title. Back to the sources that the OPM has talked to, the publication noted: ''Our sources tell us that after work is finished on Halo Wars 2, a new Alien game may start development over at Alien Isolation dev Creative Assembly.''

If this trend continues, fans of the 2014 title "Alien: Isolation" can look forward to a sequel of the well-received game.