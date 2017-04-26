'Alien: Isolation 2' Latest Rumors 2017: Creative Assembly to Start Development of Game Sequel?

A new rumor has recently been circulating, suggesting that game developer Creative Assembly may finally start the development of the "Alien: Isolation" sequel.

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation A promotional photo for Creative Assembly's "Alien: Isolation."

Creative Assembly's team has wrapped up work on "Halo Wars 2," and considering the recent acquisition of Crytek Black Sea, the game developer may finally have the manpower and resources to turn their attention to developing a new game from the "Alien" franchise.

The rumor reportedly originated from a quote that will supposedly be included in the rumor mill section of next month's Official PlayStation Magazine (issue 135). According to PlayStation Universe, the full quote reads:

''Our sources tell us that after work is finished on Halo Wars 2, a new Alien game may start development over at Alien Isolation dev Creative Assembly.''

While the quote in the upcoming magazine issue did not specify that the developer will be working on the sequel to 2014's "Alien: Isolation," it did say that a new game based on the film franchise may be in development in the near future.

"Alien: Isolation" was well-received by most gamers and critics. However, the game was not a blockbuster by any stretch, having sold only 2.1 million units across the United States and Europe as of March 2015, which game publisher Sega was not completely satisfied with.

Nevertheless, the idea of a sequel to "Isolation" has been discussed since 2015. Back then, studio director Tim Heaton stated that a sequel to the critically-acclaimed game was "not out of the question" and that "there was more to be said."

However, while another video game set in the "Alien" universe seems like an inevitability, in the long run, the decision to green-light the sequel to "Alien: Isolation" will have to come down to its potential for profitability. Hence, although Sega has not dismissed the idea of a sequel, the company has not committed to it either because of the commercial sales of its predecessor.

"Alien: Isolation 2" is still a rumor at the moment and has no estimated release date. Meanwhile, gamers can first play the original game "Alien: Isolation," which is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC.