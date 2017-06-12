Amal and George Clooney Twins News: Actor and Lawyer Are Naturals at Parenting, Says Amal's Mother

George and Amal Clooney celebrated the birth of their twins on June 6. The new parents named their children Ella and Alexander. Although the couple hasn't released official photos of their son and daughter, the actor's parents have been gushing about the newborns in recent interviews.

Reuters/Stefano Rellandini George and Amal Clooney in Venice.

Nick Clooney said he and his wife, Nina Warren, were introduced to their grandchildren via Skype two hours after Amal gave birth. Nick described the babies as "gorgeous" with dark hair, taking after their mom Amal who is a natural brunette.

"They are gorgeous. Nina [Warren] swears they have George's nose," Nick said, adding that Alexander, in particular, has George's nose and profile.

In a separate interview with TV show "Good Morning Britain" (via Daily Mail), Nick said George will be a hands-on father and will do nappy duty "with humor and with joy." He added that there is no doubt in his mind that George will be a "wonderful father" and Amal a "magnificent mother."

Meanwhile, Bara Alamuddin, Amal's mother, is "over the moon." She was present during the twins' birth in London.

"It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well," Bara revealed to French publication AFP (via Entertainment Tonight).

She also said that Amal and George are naturals at parenting, and it seems like they've been "mother and father for their whole lives."

"Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented," Bara added.

Meanwhile, Ramzi Alamuddin, Amal's father, also said that his daughter and the twins are in "great health."

In a previous interview, George shared that he was learning essential skills in preparation for the twins' birth. For now, the couple has chosen London as their home. George and Amal married on Sept. 27, 2014. Amal's pregnancy was announced in February this year.