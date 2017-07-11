Amal and George Clooney's Twins Make First Public Appearance in Italy

Amal and George Clooney's twins just turned one month old, and what better way to celebrate this than to fly to Italy for a family vacation. That's exactly what the Clooneys did earlier this week when they headed to Milan, Italy via a private jet.

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi George and Amal Clooney head to Italy for a family vacation with the twins.

Twins Elle and Alexander got the complete VIP treatment during the trip. They were each nestled in their own bassinet. One was carried by George, while Amal got help carrying the other, TMZ reported. The couple and new parents were all smiles as they landed in Milan.

It is presumed that the family of four is headed to Lake Como, where George owns the luxurious 22-room Villa Oleandra, Vogue reported. It's a frequent summer hangout spot for the "Ocean's Eleven" actor where he was often spotted with friends and, more recently, with his wife Amal.

No up-close image of Elle and Alexander has surfaced online since their birth, so the photo of George and Amal carrying them in lace bassinets will do for now. George's dad, Nick Clooney, previously revealed that Alexander has George's profile and nose, and that both kids have beautiful brunette hair like their mother.

Meanwhile, George Clooney sold his Casamigos Tequila Company to Diageo for one billion dollars. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George's business partner, Rande Gerber, said the 56-year-old actor's life has changed ever since he became a father of two.

"He's so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it's an incredible feeling for him," Gerber said. He added that he and his wife, Cindy Crawford, visited the Clooneys in their London home. He described Elle and Alexander Clooney as "the perfect mix of George and Amal" and that "they are so cute!"

Amal Clooney gave birth to the twins in June 6 in St. Mary's Hospital in London, which is the same hospital where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born.