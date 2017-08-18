Amanda Knox Opens Up About Love, Marriage and Life After Prison

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) The image shows Amanda Knox during her interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" back in 2014.

Six years after being released from prison, Amanda Knox is still slowly rebuilding her life.

Knox made headlines a decade ago when she faced a murder charge, alongside her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, while she was studying in Perugia, Italy. She spent four years in prison abroad until an appeal finally reversed her homicide conviction. In 2007, Sollecito and Knox were exonerated in 2007 by Italy's highest court in the murder of Meredith Kercher, Knox's British roommate.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Knox said she is now enjoying the "normal-person" life she has taken back. She is also happy with her new boyfriend, and she is even planning to come back to the Italian city where she was imprisoned.

"Now I have normal-person fears — fears of failure, of not being smart enough or strong enough or kind enough," she explained.

Knox is currently in a relationship with 35-year-old writer Christopher Robinson. The pair moved in together in 2016 and they have been talking about marriage and family life "all the time," according to Knox. However, Knox stressed that she wants to focus on the wedding of her younger sister, Deanna, before planning her own marriage.

"My little sister is getting married this November," she said. "I'm having a blast coming up with awesome ways to make her feel special about that really important decision in her life."

Additionally, Knox revealed she plans to have her own home and a baby someday. It might not be that easy, though, because of her current financial status. Although she earned $3.8 million from her memoir, Robinson clarified that most of it is pledged elsewhere.

Apart from paying previous and ongoing legal bills, Knox's money will reportedly be used to pay her parents' mortgages as well. Knox was accompanied by her sister Deanna in Italy during her legal battle, so she is now paying for her college tuition.