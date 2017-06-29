Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones Now Include Nokia 6, Moto E4, Alcatel Idol 5S, Alcatel A50, Alcatel A30 Plus

Amazon announced on Tuesday the five new smartphones added to its Prime Exclusive Phones program. The devices are: Nokia 6, Moto E4, Alcatel Idol 5S, Alcatel A50, and Alcatel A30 Plus.

Reuters/Mike Segar/File Photo Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016.

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chip and has 3 GB of RAM. As for its storage capacity, it has 32 GB, but it is expandable.

This smartphone only works on T-Mobile. The Nokia 6 will cost $180 instead of $230.

The Mote E4, a more budget-friendly version of the Moto G5 Plus, has a 5-inch display with 720p resolution. It utilizes a Snapdragon 425 chip and has 2 GB of RAM. Its storage capacity is 16 GB and is expandable.

The device accepts all four major carriers. It is available for $100 instead of $130. Tech enthusiasts should note that Verizon has a prepaid variant that sells for $70.

The Alcatel Idol 5S is a glass and metal-bodied smartphone with a 5.2-inch display that has a 1080p resolution. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 chip as well as 3 GB of RAM. It has 32 GB of expandable storage.

The phone works on AT&T and T-Mobile. But according to Amazon, this phone will eventually be able to support Verizon and Sprint. The Alcatel Idol 5S will cost $200 instead of $280.

The Alcatel A50 has a 5.2-inch display with 720p resolution. It has a Mediatek 8736 SoC and 2 GB of RAM. It comes with 16 GB of storage space. The phone runs on the latest Android 7.0.

The device works on AT&T and T-Mobile. The Alcatel A50 will be available for $99.99 instead of its regular $149.99.

The Alcatel A30 has a 5.5-inch display and 720p resolution. It also has a Mediatek 6738 SoC and 2 GB of RAM. Like the preceding unit, it has 16 GB of storage.

The smartphone, however, only costs $70 instead of the usual $129. This unit is significantly cheaper because it is made of plastic, whereas the A50 has a LED-covered back.

The Prime Exclusive Phones program makes discounted ad-supported mobiles to subscribers of Amazon's shopping service.

While these phones may be affordable, prospective buyers should consider if receiving frequent ads for Amazon products is worth the price.