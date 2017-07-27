Amazon Prime Video New Movies, TV Shows for August 2017

Subscribers of Amazon's online streaming service Amazon Prime are in for a treat this August. Four highly anticipated original shows will premiere on the platform next month.

Reuters/Mike Segar/File Photo Amazon Prime Video adds comedies such as "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Wayne's World 2."

Amazon Prime Video will welcome the rebooted version of the satirical superhero series "The Tick," which is based on a comic book of the same name. Starring Peter Serafinowicz as the titular character, it will be divided into a two-part series. The platform's first-ever superhero show will be joined by the fake '80s cop show "Comrade Detective," which will feature Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voice-overs.

An animated series titled "Lost in Oz" will also make its debut next month. Like the classic children's novel, the show will follow young Dorothy Gale's journey back home to Kansas. Together with the friends she meets along the way, she hopes to find Glinda the Good to grant her wish.

Last but not the least, subscribers will also have the chance to catch the third season premiere of the Emmy Award-winning stop motion animated series "Tumble Leaf."

"Comrade Detective" and "Lost in Oz" will debut on Aug. 4, while the third season of "Tumble Leaf" will premiere on Aug. 15. The first half of "The Tick," which will have six episodes, will air starting on Aug. 25. The second half is slated to appear sometime in 2018.

In terms of film, Amazon will be adding a few notable comedy flicks, including "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Wayne's World 2," and an unrated cut of "Superbad."A few action films, such as the Sean Penn classic "Bad Boys" and the historical thriller "Valkyrie" starring Tom Cruse, will also make it to the service next month.

The entire "Saw" film series will be coming to Amazon Prime next month. The Rod Daniel directed fantasy-comedy film "Teen Wolf" and its sequel "Teen Wolf Too" are also coming to the platform this August.