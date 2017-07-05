Amber Portwood News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Insists Matt Baier Stole Money from Her

Facebook/Amber Portwood Official Amber Portwood insists her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, owes him money.

This week's episode of "Teen Mom OG" had Amber Portwood revealing that she and former fiancé Matt Baier are no longer together, although they still live under the same roof, and insisting that the once-special man in her life owes her a hefty amount of money.

Portwood, while talking to longtime reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky, did not only reveal that she and Baier had already called it quits but admitted that they still co-habit as both of their names are still written as owners of the house. However, the tense-filled episode also had Portwood stressing her ealier accusation against her ex-fiancé, saying that he stole a good sum of money from her.

According to reports, Dr. Pinsky asked the troubled couple during the taped-as-live show (Baier was only available for a phone patch interview) about the accusations of Portwood made against her ex-fiancé during the show's season finale. While Baier denied Portwood's allegations, tension rose as the latter turned emotional while she stood by her earlier claims.

"Where's $60,000 dollars? Where's $30,000? ... Where's 90 grand?" Portwood said as she attempted to rebut Baier's statement.

The tension on the show came to a temporary halt when Baier tried to pacify his estranged girlfriend, encouraging her to smile and joked that he could see her smiling. In a shift of emotions, Portwood responded, "That's the man I fell in love with."

Just when some thought that emotions had already run low, tension escalated anew as Baier said that he and Portwood had their share of some rough months together. While Portwood agreed to a part of what Baier said, she got emotional again as she said that they had, indeed, rough moments together, but not just for months but years.

"I have! And I've stood by your side! ... You've gotta change," she told Baier.

To the uninitiated, Baier and Portwood were already set to get married this October. However, Baier wanted for them to get married in advance in Las Vegas, which Portwood disapproved of after having a talk with her brother. This, reportedly, partly caused their ongoing feud that was first observed in the finale episode of "Teen Mom OG" season 6B.