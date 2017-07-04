AMD Radeon Vega Driver Support Comes to Linux Kernel 4.12

A major upgrade is coming to Linux Kernel 4.12. The operating system will be getting support for AMD Radeon RX Vega, which is slated to launch in the following weeks.

Facebook/Radeon The AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics card is expected to launch at the 2017 SIGGRAPH.

According to reports, the Kernel will only have initial Radeon RX Vega support that covers the basics. The OS will not have display support. This means it will be a headless system useful only to those using architecture for computer-type workloads.

The display support for Vega is not expected to happen until Linux 4.14.

AMD took to Twitter to confirm the launching of its Radeon RX Vega graphics card. It wrote, "We can't wait to announce our new Vega products, including RX at this year's #SIGGRAPH - make sure to follow us for more details."

SIGGRAPH, which stands for Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics, will commence later this month, on Sunday, July 30, and will last until Thursday, Aug. 3. The event will take place in Los Angeles.

It is important to note that the Kernel also comes with NVIDIA support. While it offers support for the display, re-clocking is still not available. As per usual, there has been NVIDIA Tegra X2 device support, as well as for the iMX28, Orange Pi PC2, Rockchip RK3399/RK3288, and Motorola DROID4.

Other updates to the Linux Kernel 4.12 include USB Type-C port management and support for the Intel RealSense SR300 camera. Its Edison module also comes with Bluetooth support. Furthermore, Razer Sabertooth and Mad Catz's Brawlstick are reportedly included in the update.

The aforementioned details are only a few of the updates introduced in the system since over a million lines of code were introduced in the Linux Kernel 4.12, reports say. It is a rather impressive feat for Linux, given that it only dedicated a few months to its development.

More updates should arrive in the weeks to come, particularly during SIGGRAPH.