'American Crime Story' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Annette Bening Joins Hurricane Katrina-Centered Second Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the huge success of "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," a second season of the crime anthology series is headed to the small screen. Joining the cast is Annette Bening, who has previously worked with "American Crime Story" executive producer Ryan Murphy on "Running With Scissors."

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianAnnette Bening will play then-Governor of Louisiana Kathleen Blanco in 'American Crime Story' season 2.

The second season of "American Crime Story" will revolve around Hurricane Katrina and those affected by the 2005 disaster. It will be based on a book by Douglas Brinkley called "The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast." According to TVLine, Bening will portray Kathleen Blanco, then-Governor of Louisiana.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a long time before the second season of the anthology series arrives. FX Networks CEO John Landgraf revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that season 2 will not air until 2018, citing the weather as a primary reason for the long wait.

"When you're shooting in New Orleans, you have to worry about hurricanes," Landgraf said.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait very long after the second season to get a third. There are already two seasons after "Katrina" in development. The third season will focus on the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, while the fourth will revolve around the sex scandal between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Between the second and third seasons, there will only be half a year of waiting. "They're going to have a long hiatus, and then we're going to get back on cycle. They're going to air within about six months of each other," Landgraf revealed at the press tour.

The third season will be based on Maureen Orth's book, "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History," while the fourth season will be based on "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President" by Jeffrey Toobin.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson" received critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including two Golden Globe Awards and nine Emmy Awards.