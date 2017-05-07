'American Gods' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Shadow Meets the Hammer-Wielding Czernobog as Mr. Wednesday's Grand Plan Takes Shape

Every good plan begins with the most basic step. And with Mr. Wednesday's (Ian McShane) recruitment process going full swing in the next episode of "American Gods," what new hints and truths will Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) discover about his mysterious employer's end game?

Facebook/AmericanGodsSTARZPeter Stormare plays the hammer-wielding Slavic god, Czernobog on the next episode of "American Gods."

One huge and epic battle is afoot in Starz's television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's award-winning fantasy novel of the same title. Caught right in the middle of it is a clueless, grieving Shadow, who was just released from prison, who just buried an unfaithful wife, and who barely survived an attack from the opposing side's henchmen.

However, fans who are wondering who saved Shadow in that chilling final scene of the first episode will have to wait a while before they find out the answer to this mystery. According to the newest edition of Entertainment Weekly's Spoiler Room, it will take a few more episodes for Shadow's unknown savior to be unmasked. But once this is revealed, Shadow's life will be changed forever.

In the meantime, the upcoming episode titled "The Secret of Spoon" will find Shadow and Mr. Wednesday traveling to Chicago to meet one of the latter's prospective recruits — the old Slavic hammer-wielding god, Czernobog (Peter Stormare).

Moreover, the official trailer shows Shadow seemingly losing his mind after surviving the attack orchestrated by a vape-puffing entity (Bruce Langley), who threatened to "delete" him with a single click of a button.

What has really happened to Shadow? Has he truly been saved or did he just get transported to wherever it is that "deleted" people go? The official trailer even hints at his wife Laura Moon's (Emily Browning) return, although whether this is for real or is nothing but a haunting hallucination remains to be known.

Meanwhile, as a response to fans who are wondering if the premiere episode is the last they'd ever see of Low Key Lyesmith (Jonathan Tucker), executive producer Bryan Fuller told Entertainment Weekly that Shadow's insightful cellmate will not be appearing again until the second season.

Fans who have read Gaiman's novel are well aware of the significant role Low Key plays in the surprising outcome of the upcoming war between the old and the new gods.

"American Gods" season 1 episode 2 airs on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.