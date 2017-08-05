'American Horror Story: Cult' Posters Reveal Character Names

"American Horror Story" launched another clue for the next installment of the series. On Thursday, the official portal for the teasers posted a poster of the actors' character names.

In the seventh season of "American Horror Story," dubbed "Cult," fans will get to see Billy Eichner portray as Harrison Wilton, Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent, and Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels. All of which seem to be victims of another terrifying clown cult member.

While it is apparent that Haynes' character is a cop, Jackson's Dr. Rudy Vincent appears to be a psychiatrist and Pill's Ivy Mayfair-Richards most likely is a butcher. Based on showrunner Ryan Murphy's recent tease, Emma Roberts will also be back for the upcoming installment.

Murphy took to Instagram to share a photo of the actress, wearing a form-fitting white dress and a trench coat while holding a knife. He wrote, "Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action."

Aside from the aforementioned stars, Adina Porter, France Conroy, Mare Winningham, Leslie Grossman, and Lena Dunham are expected to make an appearance on the show.

"American Horror Story" veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peterson will portray Ally and Kai, respectively.

As previously reported, the team behind "American Horror Story" has set up a new plan for promotions. Instead of keeping the theme and the rest of the details a secret, they will launch new clues every week up until "Cult" premieres.

For the uninitiated, season 7 is inspired from the 2016 elections. According to Murphy, it is about the "people who don't have a voice in our culture." He continued, "People who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.