'American Horror Story' Season 7 Clues: New 'Cult' Teasers Coming Every Week Until Premiere

The team behind the FX anthology series "American Horror Story" are encouraging viewers to sign onto their hint-dropping website for a two-month long journey up to the show's season 7 premiere.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory "American Horror Story" season 7 is titled "Cult."

Showrunner Ryan Murphy is up to something new this season. Every week for two months, fans will be treated to a clue about the next installment, which is contrary to the preceding season's marketing plan. The team kept the theme a secret up until its premiere.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph Paulding, FX's vice president of Social Media, admitted that they opted to use a different method. He said, "We wanted to find a new approach that would still carry the same weight and create the same kind of fan engagement, but also give the fans something along the way so that they know what the season is going to be about, and roll out information over time throughout the campaign."

At this year's Comic-Con International, the team introduced the website AHS7.com, and they dropped their first clue. Through a water projection, a trailer showed the title for season 7, Cult. "American Horror Story" did not have a panel presentation this year.

So far, Murphy has revealed two characters for the 2016 presidential elections-themed season. "American Horror Story" veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will portray Ally and Kai. On Instagram, the showrunner teased sketches of the characters and wrote, "Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages."

Aside from the aforementioned stars, France Conroy, Mare Winningham, Adina Porter, and Cheyenne Jackson will be returning to the series. New cast members include Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Alison Pill. Guest star Lena Dunham is expected to appear in one episode.

"American Horror Story: Cult" season 7 airs on Sept. 5, Tuesday, at 10 p.m. on FX.