'American Horror Story' Season 7 News: Another Cast Member Named

"Popular" alum Leslie Grossman is the latest actress to join the growing cast of the highly anticipated "American Horror Story" season 7.

Series creator Ryan Murphy was the one who broke the news on Instagram by posting a photo of Grossman and a caption in which he gushed about her.

"My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," he wrote.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 15, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Murphy did not provide any information on who Grossman will play in "American Horror Story" season 7. Then again, he has kept details about the cast of characters to expect in the horror anthology's latest season.

Grossman will be joining "Billy on the Street" host Billy Eichner and "Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd as newcomers to the FX series.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the only original cast members confirmed to be back in "American Horror Story" season 7, but fans should learn more as the premiere nears.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will be based on the recent United States presidential election, which was deemed quite the horror show in itself as the country watched it unfold.

Then-candidate Hillary Clinton and president-elect Donald Trump will not be portrayed and will instead be featured in the series in the form of actual footage from the election.

"There's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down, which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story," Murphy said of the "American Horror Story" season 7 premiere.

The show creator recently shared a teaser image for the new season showing what is believed to be an elephant clown hybrid monster that the characters will have to deal with.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

"American Horror Story" season 7 will premiere later this year.