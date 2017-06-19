'American Horror Story' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: 'Show Begins with Election Night,' Showrunner Teases

Little is known about the seventh season of the hit horror anthology "American Horror Story," which will reportedly be a take on last year's elections. More recently, showrunner Ryan Murphy teased a few details on the upcoming season, including Billie Lourd's part on the show.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters return to"American Horror Story" season 7

Fans may be a bit confused as to how this Trumpian era will serve as a horror factor in the forthcoming installment of the FX series, but when The Hollywood Reporter asked the showrunner about it, he assured that season 7 will be a "true American Horror Story."

"The show begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear," Murphy said.

The publication also asked for confirmation if the show will have a representation of current U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Murphy responded with, "On television. Yeah."

Recently, Murphy has made a series of posts on Instagram teasing "American Horror Story" actors and their new hair colors. The showrunner shared a photo of Lourd rocking what seems to be icy white tresses. He wrote, "Winter is coming." It is unclear if the statement is merely a reference to HBO's "Game of Thrones" or it has a part in the next installment.

Prior to this, he shared a photo of what appears to be Evan Peters' head with bright blue hair. Along with that image, the showrunner wrote, "AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue," which is indicative of next season's political theme.

"American Horror Story" regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return next season. Aside from Lourd, the new additions include comedian Billy Eichner.

FX has yet to reveal the release date of "American Horror Story" season 7, but it is expected to air sometime in the fall.

More updates should arrive soon.