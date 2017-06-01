'American Horror Story' Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers: Story to Focus on 2016 US Election

"American Horror Story" season 7 is almost here. Recently, there have been reports about the show's development. What can fans expect from this new season?

Facebook/americanhorrorstory A promotional image for "American Horror Story."

The hit horror series from FX is known to be very secretive about plot-related details. It has been this way for the past several seasons. However, this time, this is not the case; as one of "American Horror Story's" creators, Ryan Murphy has revealed several details about the show.

According to reports, Murphy said that "American Horror Story" season 7 will focus on the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Many people found this strange but fans seem to agree with this direction; after all, what could be scarier than the truth?

Murphy also shared that no actors will portray Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on the show, "We don't have actors playing them. You'll see them on television. The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night, and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down. Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."

Familiar faces will also make a comeback in season 7 including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter. Aside from old faces, new cast members will be added to the show. Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman are all set to join the cast of the hit horror series.

Aside from Murphy dropping hints for the show, recent reports also revealed Evan Peters sporting a new do. The actor was seen on set with blue hair that was tied up in a bun. Based on his expression and injuries, Peters is believed to have been beaten up. What could be the cause of the actor's injuries in the story?

"American Horror Story" season 7's release date is still unknown but it's definitely coming and will air on FX soon.